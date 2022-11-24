Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.33 on Monday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

