DLD Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up about 1.0% of DLD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 267,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

