Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,229 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE D opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

