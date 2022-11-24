Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.37

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.37 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.39). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.38), with a volume of 663,700 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($3.96) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 382.50 ($4.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,512.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.47.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

