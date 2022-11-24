Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 9,126 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($2.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.84) to GBX 250 ($2.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Barclays Price Performance

About Barclays

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.