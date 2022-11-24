Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $373.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.