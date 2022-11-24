Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,533,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

