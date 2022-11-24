Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.