Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 107,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in EQT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

