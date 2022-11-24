Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $186.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.70. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

