Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190,979 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 425.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.