DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading Up 0.4%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 128,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 167,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,356,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,951,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 81,599 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.