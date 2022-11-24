DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading Up 0.4%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 128,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 167,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
