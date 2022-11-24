Draper Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Draper Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.9% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.20.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

