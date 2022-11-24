Draper Asset Management LLC Invests $342,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Carrier Global comprises about 0.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Carrier Global by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Carrier Global by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,010,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after buying an additional 487,674 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 912,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

CARR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. 2,606,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,416. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

