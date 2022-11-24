Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 43,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 122,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

