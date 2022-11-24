Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,320. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.