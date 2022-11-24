Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Buys 682 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $264.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

