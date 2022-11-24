Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,539,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

