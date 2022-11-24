Eagle Point Credit Management Buys 825 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 937,588 shares in the company, valued at $17,345,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $55,661.04.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,953.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a current ratio of 150.87. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

