eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 147,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,047.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 129,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -411.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at eBay

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

