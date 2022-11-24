Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after purchasing an additional 645,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after buying an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after buying an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after buying an additional 208,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after buying an additional 146,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

VRSN opened at $199.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

