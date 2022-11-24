Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,383 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWT stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

