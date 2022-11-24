Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,233 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

