Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $297.96 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

