Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.