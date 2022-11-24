Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,123 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.7% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 123.2% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 362.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $395.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $697.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.58 and its 200 day moving average is $409.89.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

