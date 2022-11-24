Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of OMC opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

