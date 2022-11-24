Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 156,445 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,445 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up approximately 1.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.53% of NetApp worth $76,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in NetApp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

