Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 290,992 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 290,992 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,852,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.39% of MasTec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 2.3 %

MasTec stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.