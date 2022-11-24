Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 319,128 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,128 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after buying an additional 148,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 6,649,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

