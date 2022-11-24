Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,830 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,486,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,963,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

