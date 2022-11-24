Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $17.71 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,329,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,816 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,614,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326,634 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 205.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,987,000 after buying an additional 3,346,105 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,749,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UBS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,398. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.