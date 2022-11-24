Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $24.64 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,589 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.