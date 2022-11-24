Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $30.58 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,854 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.40. 2,875,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

