Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $44.31 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,857 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.74. 7,482,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,480,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.