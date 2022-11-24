Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,710,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,100. The company has a market capitalization of $274.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

