Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,187 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $31,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Centene by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.63. 3,487,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

