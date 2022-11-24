Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

