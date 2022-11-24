Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0021

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $37.79 million and $33,900.28 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,546,753 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.