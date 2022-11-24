Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) received a C$26.00 target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.64% from the company’s previous close.

EFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.75.

EFN stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.89. 65,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,747. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.56. The stock has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

