Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Decreased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,741. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

