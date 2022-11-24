EMC Capital Management Acquires 118 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 200.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 49.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $478.93. 27,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,737. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

