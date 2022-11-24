EMC Capital Management Boosts Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Navient Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 817,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.55. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.