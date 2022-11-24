EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.45. 830,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,179. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

