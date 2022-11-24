EMC Capital Management Grows Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 250,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

