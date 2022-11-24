EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $99,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 228.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 204,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,268. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

