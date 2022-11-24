EMC Capital Management Purchases 1,970 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in First Busey were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 90,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.