EMC Capital Management Purchases 922 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 753.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 742,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1,024.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 226,024 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.37. 405,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.