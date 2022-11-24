EMC Capital Management Sells 1,106 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 321,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.