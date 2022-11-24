EMC Capital Management Sells 6,171 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

EMC Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Price Performance

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 76,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,449. The company has a market capitalization of $634.52 million, a PE ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

